Aryanna Berringer drops out of Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor race

Murrysville's Aryanna Berringer said Thursday she is dropping out of the Democratic race for lieutenant governor.

Berringer cited the “huge sums of money” being spent by her opponents.

“I knew we just couldn't keep up. And that also meant that I couldn't keep asking you, my supporters, to run through walls for this campaign, knowing that the ability of a few wealthy candidates were going to eventually control the outcome of this election,” Berringer said in an email announcing her decision.

Berringer's exit leaves six Democrats pursuing the party's nomination in the May 15 primary. They are incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, former Philadelphia Deputy Mayor Nina Ahmad, Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone, Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman and Montgomery County businessman Ray Sosa.

Berringer, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. House in 2012, was the first Democratic candidate to announce a primary challenge to Stack.

