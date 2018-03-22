Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Lane restrictions start Monday on Pittsburgh's Greenfield Bridge

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
The new Greenfield Bridge is nearly complete in this photo taken on Aug. 4, 2017. | Photo from the Greenfield Community Association
The new Greenfield Bridge is nearly complete in this photo taken on Aug. 4, 2017. | Photo from the Greenfield Community Association
A plaque on the new Greenfield Bridge bears the names of Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.
City of Pittsburgh
A plaque on the new Greenfield Bridge bears the names of Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

Updated 6 hours ago

Lane restrictions will start Monday on Pittsburgh's Greenfield Bridge as crews add a pedestrian safety railing, the city said in a news release.

The lane restrictions will begin at 7 a.m. Monday and could last for up to 10 weekdays, the city said.

Traffic heading toward Greenfield will be reduced to one lane. No restrictions will occur from 3 to 6 p.m.

During the evening peak hours and non-work times, pedestrians will have to use the sidewalk and the bike lane will be closed, the city said.

The reconstructed bridge opened in October after being closed for about two years.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me