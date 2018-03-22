Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh International Airport to honor Fred Rogers with event Friday

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
Fred Rogers and David Newell, as Speedy Delivery's Mr. McFeely, stand on the front porch set while filming an episode of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Rogers will be honored by the U.S. Postal Service with a Mister Rogers Forever stamp on March 23. He will also be recognized at the Pittsburgh International Airport that day.
Ohio University Libraries - Mahn Center for Archives & Special Collections
Pittsburgh International Airport is holding an event Friday to honor Fred Rogers.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the airside terminal, airport officials said.

Airport employees will wear red cardigan sweaters and buttons, and travelers will be able to share their memories of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood on a large chalkboard.

The airport will offer refreshments and giveaways, including red shoelaces.

The train that runs between the airport's airside and landside terminals will feature a message from Paul Siefken, president and CEO of the Fred Rogers Company.

The airport has a permanent Mister Rogers exhibit with his original shoes and sweater in Concourse C, just outside Kidsport.

