Audit addresses Pittsburgh's soaring demolition costs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh's average cost of demolishing a condemned building jumped more than 550 percent from 2015 to 2017 because of new Allegheny County Health Department asbestos regulations and a flawed system for awarding demolition contracts, according to the city controller.

An audit of the city's Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections released Thursday by Controller Michael Lamb showed costs increased from an average of $9,123 per building in 2015 to $60,000 in 2017, but they are down this year to an average of $30,000 per building.

Lamb attributed the increase to county asbestos rules adopted in 2016 that required the city to test all buildings for asbestos before tearing down a building, along with PLI's system of awarding demolition contracts through phone quotes instead of advertising for bids.

PLI Director Maura Kennedy said it took about a year for the city to secure a contract for companies to test for asbestos. Until it did, the city was forced under county health rules to assume that every building being razed contained asbestos. Costs skyrocketed as a result, she said.

“During that time, we had to treat every single property that we demolished as hot, meaning it contained asbestos, which is enormously expensive,” Kennedy said.

Health department Director Karen Hacker said the department enforces federal regulations for demolitions.

“Based on ACHD's experience, standard work practices for demolitions should not triple the average cost of a residential demolition,” she said in a statement.

Kennedy said PLI now seeks bids for all demolition contracts through advertisements on Pittsburgh's Beacon website.

“That phone quote process was driven by that asbestos (rule) change and a lack of contracts available to us at the time. We resolved all of that in the summer of 2017,” Kennedy said.

Lamb commended PLI on technology upgrades that permit credit card payments for permits and licenses. The department also has cut down on the time it takes to issue permits. Residents and developers have complained for years about having to pay with checks and long waits for permits and licenses.

Kennedy said PLI plans to implement online licensing applications this year and those for permitting in 2019.

“They've made progress,” Lamb said. “They're not as far along as we'd like to see them, but they've definitely made progress. The fact that they're actually allowing you to pay with a credit card ... is a plus.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.