Allegheny

CCAC to host three days of 'Mindhunter' casting calls

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 3:39 p.m.
A chance to score a spot as an extra on season two of Netflix's “Mindhunter” is coming up in April at two Community College of Allegheny County campuses.

The college will host casting calls in April 2, 3 and 9 for paid background work. The series will be shot in the Pittsburgh area throughout the summer and fall. All age groups are encouraged to attend.

Two days of casting calls will be only for the CCAC students, faculty, staff and alumni. One will be held for the general public. Both casting calls on Allegheny Campus will be held in the Foerster Student Services Center Auditorium.

• April 2, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Allegheny Campus Foerster Student Services Center Auditorium (students, faculty, staff and alumni only)

• April 3, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Allegheny Campus Foerster Student Services Center Auditorium (general public)

• April 9, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the South Campus Tiger's Lair, Building A (students, faculty staff and alumni only)

No preparation is required. Interested candidates will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

The CCAC Allegheny Campus is located at 808 Ridge Ave. in Pittsburgh.

The CCAC South Campus is located at 1750 Clairton Road in West Mifflin.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

