Allegheny

1 dead, others injured after woman slams into pothole repair zone in Hampton

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 9:10 p.m.
A 19-year-old woman rammed into a line of cars while they were stopped in a construction zone in Hampton on Thursday afternoon, killing a 61-year-old woman and injuring several others, Allegheny County police said.

“At the conclusion of the investigation, the appropriate charges will be filed,” Allegheny County Lt. Andrew Schurmann said.

Officials did not immediately identify the 19-year-old driver who police say caused the fatal collision.

About 1:30 p.m., a road crew was filling potholes along one side of Duncan Avenue while flag officials controlled the flow of traffic. Three vehicles heading in the opposite direction were stopped waiting their turn to go when a fourth car coming behind them “failed to recognize the stopped vehicles and collided with them,” Schurman said.

The driver of the first car struck was a 61-year-old woman who was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said. Her vehicle then collided with the two other cars stopped ahead of her.

The drivers of those cars suffered minor injuries, police said.

Schurman noted that “in the stretch of road of the collision, that driver would have had a clear line of sight of the stopped vehicles.”

He added “there were no adverse weather conditions.”

The county police department's homicide and collision reconstruction units are investigating.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

