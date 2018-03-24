Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh's Hays eagles are parents again, welcome first eaglet of 2018

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 12:09 a.m.
The Hays bald eagles have a new chick. March 24, 2018.
Close-up view of the first pip of one of two bald eagle eggs at the Pittsburgh Hays nest before 9 a.m. on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Courtesy of Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and CSE Corp.
Close-up of eagle egg starting to hatch at the Pittsburgh Hays nest on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Courtesy of CSE Corp. and Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania
"Eggs"-cellent news: Pittsburgh's Hays eagles are parents — again.

The two welcomed their first eaglet of 2018, which emerged from its egg just after 10 p.m. Friday, the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania announced.

A "pip," or small crack, was seen in the egg around 8 a.m., the society said, and the webcam at the nest allowed eagle enthusiasts to see close-ups of the bird working its way out of the egg throughout the day.

The eagles laid three eggs this year, one of which was non-viable and cracked.

The one egg left in the nest should hatch in the next two to four days, the society said.

The eagles are in their sixth year of nesting on the same hillside above the Monongahela River.

They laid three eggs in 2014, all of which hatched eaglets that eventually left the nest. They laid three eggs in 2016, but one was not viable.

Last year, a windstorm knocked out the bird's nest tree containing the first egg of the season. The pair quickly rebuilt the nest and raised one chick.

Friday's eaglet is the second eaglet to hatch in the rebuilt Hays nest, the society said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

click me