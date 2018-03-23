Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police arrest suspect in Monday's South Side Slopes slaying

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, March 23, 2018, 10:36 p.m.
Amasa Camp
Pittsburgh Police
Amasa Camp

Updated 16 hours ago

Pittsburgh police arrested a suspect late Friday in the slaying Monday of a 22-year-old man in the South Side Slopes, police said.

The suspect, Amasa Lamont Camp, is accused of criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license in the death of Shawn Brandon.

Brandon was shot along Marengo Street and Esop Way in the South Side Slopes neighborhood. Brandon was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he later died.

Police announced the arrest about 11 p.m. Friday but offered few details.

The charges were filed before Allegheny County Judge Jeffrey Manning.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

