West Homestead man, 83, identified as homicide victim

Allegheny County officials have identified an 83-year-old West Homestead man who died Saturday after being struck in the head and pushed down a flight of stairs.

Walter Smith was found dead at the base of a flight of stairs about 5 a.m. Saturday.

Dominic Anicola, 57, is charged with homicide in connection with Smith's death and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail, police said.

West Homestead police and paramedics responded to the 300 block of West Seventh Street after receiving a call about an unconscious man.

Anicola told police that he fought with Smith, who is the landlord of the building where he was found, because Smith had him involuntarily committed to Western Psych earlier in the week and, when Anicola returned home, some of his property was missing, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

Anicola told police he punched Smith in the face and struck him with an ax handle before the two tumbled about 5 feet over the railing of the second story building, WPXI reported.

He said he then called 911.

