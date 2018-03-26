Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

PennDOT projects affecting area traffic this week

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, March 26, 2018, 6:48 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Following are some of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation road projects that will affect traffic this week in the Pittsburgh region:

Liberty Bridge

Lane restrictions on the Liberty Bridge will continue Monday through Friday, March 26-30 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of the Liberty Bridge weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday, March 30. Lane closures will not occur simultaneously in each direction.

A single-lane restriction also will occur as needed on McKean Street between First Avenue and Second Avenue weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through

Friday, April 6.

East Ohio Street

Single-lane restrictions in each direction will occur along East Ohio Street as needed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for sign overlay work. The restrictions will occur between Chestnut Street and Madison Avenue.

Forbes Avenue

Lane restrictions at various intersections along Forbes Avenue will occur March 26 to 30 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for saw cutting, trenching for conduit installation, and inlet and manhole adjustments.

Daylight work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. also may occur Monday, March 26 between South Craig Street and Margaret Morrison Street for underground utility location.

Sharpsburg

Partial lane closures will occur along Freeport Road will occur as needed March 26 and 27 for gas line installation work on the temporary pedestrian bridge located just west of the Highland Park Bridge interchange. Restrictions will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Mon Valley

Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction between Hoffman Boulevard and North Second Street starting March 26.

The restrictions along the stretch of road that goes through Duquesne, West Mifflin and Whitaker will be in effect through mid-June for milling and resurfacing the road, bridge work and improvements to traffic signals, signs and drainage.

Swissvale, Rankin

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur near the Kenmawr Bridge on South Braddock Avenue/Kenmawr Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day from March 26 to 30 for geotechnical drilling work.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me