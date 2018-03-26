PennDOT projects affecting area traffic this week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Following are some of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation road projects that will affect traffic this week in the Pittsburgh region:

Liberty Bridge

Lane restrictions on the Liberty Bridge will continue Monday through Friday, March 26-30 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of the Liberty Bridge weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday, March 30. Lane closures will not occur simultaneously in each direction.

A single-lane restriction also will occur as needed on McKean Street between First Avenue and Second Avenue weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through

Friday, April 6.

East Ohio Street

Single-lane restrictions in each direction will occur along East Ohio Street as needed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for sign overlay work. The restrictions will occur between Chestnut Street and Madison Avenue.

Forbes Avenue

Lane restrictions at various intersections along Forbes Avenue will occur March 26 to 30 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for saw cutting, trenching for conduit installation, and inlet and manhole adjustments.

Daylight work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. also may occur Monday, March 26 between South Craig Street and Margaret Morrison Street for underground utility location.

Sharpsburg

Partial lane closures will occur along Freeport Road will occur as needed March 26 and 27 for gas line installation work on the temporary pedestrian bridge located just west of the Highland Park Bridge interchange. Restrictions will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Mon Valley

Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction between Hoffman Boulevard and North Second Street starting March 26.

The restrictions along the stretch of road that goes through Duquesne, West Mifflin and Whitaker will be in effect through mid-June for milling and resurfacing the road, bridge work and improvements to traffic signals, signs and drainage.

Swissvale, Rankin

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur near the Kenmawr Bridge on South Braddock Avenue/Kenmawr Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day from March 26 to 30 for geotechnical drilling work.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.