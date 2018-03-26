Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh ranks 4th in survey on best place to celebrate Easter

Suzanne Elliott | Monday, March 26, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
The Pittsburgh area is the fourth best place in the country to celebrate Easter, according to a new survey from WalletHub, a personal finance web site.

In its survey, WalletHub gave Pittsburgh an overall score of 57.94, just ahead of Los Angeles in fifth place and one spot below Chicago, ranked third. New York City topped the list, followed by St. Louis. Cleveland was 17th. North Las Vegas came in last at 100th.

In order to determine the best cities for celebrating Easter, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities across four key dimensions ; Easter observers, Easter traditions, kids' Easter and Easter weather.

In the survey's major categories, Pittsburgh was fourth in highest Christian population and third in Easter observers ranking.

WalletHub placed Pittsburgh at 15th on Easter traditions, 48th on Kid's Easter, and 59th on Easter weather.

Overall, WalletHub said $18.2 billion will be spent on Easter, with an average of $150 per person; $2.6 billion is expected to be spent on Easter candy. The world's most-expensive chocolate bunny costs $49,000, and 59 percent of people surveyed admitted to eating the bunny ears first.

