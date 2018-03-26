Bishop Zubik will lead series of Holy Week activities in diocese

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bishop David Zubik, leader of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh , will participate in the following events to celebrate Easter, the church's most sacred holiday.

The Chrism Mass, the Mass of the Lord's Supper, Good Friday events and the Easter Vigil will be broadcast on Channel 95 in the City of Pittsburgh and online .

Holy Thursday, March 29

• Chrism Mass — 10 a.m., St. Paul Cathedral. During the liturgy, bishop will bless the holy oils used throughout the year for ordination, anointing the sick and confirmation.

• Mass of the Lord's Supper — 2:30 p.m., Allegheny County Jail; 7 p.m., St. Paul Cathedral. The Mass of the Lord's Supper, which is celebrated in all parishes, the priest ritually washes the feet of laity to emulate Christ washing the feet of the disciples. Holy Thursday also commemorates the beginning of the ordained priesthood.

• Seven Church Walk — Following the evening Mass at the cathedral, the bishop will visit seven churches in the diocese. The Easter tradition dates to the mid-16th century, when St. Philip Neri and his companions visited seven important basilicas in Rome. Parishes throughout the diocese participate in the annual church visits .

Good Friday, March 30

• Good Friday liturgy — 1:30 p.m., St. Paul Cathedral. The focus on Good Friday is the death of Jesus. Mass is not celebrated but there will be a Liturgy of the Word, Veneration of the Cross and Communion.

• Tenebrae service — 7 p.m., St. Paul Cathedral. Tenebrae, which is Latin for shadows, is a solemn evening service traditionally marked with scripture readings and the gradual extinguishing of lights and candles until the church is cast in darkness before participants process out of the building.

Holy Saturday, March 31

• Blessing of the city — 10 a.m., Mt. Washington. The bishop will be joined by members of the Christian Leaders Fellowship at the Grandview Avenue overlook for a public service to bless the city and pray for the community. The overlook is located across the street from St. Mary of the Mount Church.

• Blessing of Easter food — Noon, St. Paul Cathedral; 1 p.m., Sisters of the Holy Spirit convent, Clarwin Avenue in Ross. A centuries-old tradition from Eastern Europe, families bring baskets of food to their church to be blessed before it is served on Easter Sunday.

• Easter Vigil — 8:30 p.m., St. Paul Cathedral. The celebration begin after nightfall and has four parts: the Service of Light, the Liturgy of the Word, the Liturgy of Baptism and the Liturgy of the Eucharist.

Easter Sunday, April 1

• Easter Mass — 10 a.m., St. Ferdinand Parish, Cranberry.

• Blessing of Families — 2 p.m., St. Paul Cathedral.

