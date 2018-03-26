Porn star Stormy Daniels to perform at Blush Gentlemen's Club in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A nondisclosure agreement over an alleged affair with Donald Trump a decade ago won't stop Stormy Daniels from baring it all at a Pittsburgh strip club in May.

Blush Gentlemen's Club and Sports Bar will host the adult film star, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, on May 2 and 3, general manager Thom Naylor said Monday.

Clifford shared details of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, saying she had consensual sex with him once. Trump has denied the allegations, according to the Associated Press .

Clifford did the “60 Minutes” interview despite having agreed to a nondisclosure agreement she has been seeking to invalidate. She received a $130,000 payment from Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, who has said that he paid the money out of his own pocket and that Trump never had the affair, according to the AP.

Naylor said Monday he hadn't watched the “60 Minutes” interview but he planned to. He said Clifford has appeared at the club several times, most recently for a four-night run in June.

“It's just great timing for us, and she's eager to be here,” Naylor said.

He said he thinks “everyone's interested in her,” whether or not they support the president.

“I just think she's one of the hottest things out there right now as far as media goes,” he said. “She's a force out there on social media and at large.”

Clifford has faced a range of receptions at her performances since she became part of the news cycle over the nondisclosure agreement, from lukewarm to electric, according to news reports .

Her tour has been billed at some clubs as “Make America Horny Again,” and at others as “Make Thursday Great Again.”

Naylor said Blush hasn't decided how to bill her appearance, which will be on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

