Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Porn star Stormy Daniels to perform at Blush Gentlemen's Club in Pittsburgh

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Monday, March 26, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
Stormy Daniels arrives at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2008, in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello/AP
Stormy Daniels arrives at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2008, in Los Angeles.
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2007.
Associated Press
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2007.
This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, on '60 Minutes.' (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP)
This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, on '60 Minutes.' (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP)
The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, performs at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club on March 9, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Stephanie Clifford who claims to have had an affair with President Trump has filed a suit against him in an attempt to nullify a nondisclosure deal with Trump attorney Michael Cohen days before Trump's 2016 presidential victory.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, performs at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club on March 9, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Stephanie Clifford who claims to have had an affair with President Trump has filed a suit against him in an attempt to nullify a nondisclosure deal with Trump attorney Michael Cohen days before Trump's 2016 presidential victory.

Updated 5 hours ago

A nondisclosure agreement over an alleged affair with Donald Trump a decade ago won't stop Stormy Daniels from baring it all at a Pittsburgh strip club in May.

Blush Gentlemen's Club and Sports Bar will host the adult film star, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, on May 2 and 3, general manager Thom Naylor said Monday.

Clifford shared details of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, saying she had consensual sex with him once. Trump has denied the allegations, according to the Associated Press .

Clifford did the “60 Minutes” interview despite having agreed to a nondisclosure agreement she has been seeking to invalidate. She received a $130,000 payment from Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, who has said that he paid the money out of his own pocket and that Trump never had the affair, according to the AP.

Naylor said Monday he hadn't watched the “60 Minutes” interview but he planned to. He said Clifford has appeared at the club several times, most recently for a four-night run in June.

“It's just great timing for us, and she's eager to be here,” Naylor said.

He said he thinks “everyone's interested in her,” whether or not they support the president.

“I just think she's one of the hottest things out there right now as far as media goes,” he said. “She's a force out there on social media and at large.”

Clifford has faced a range of receptions at her performances since she became part of the news cycle over the nondisclosure agreement, from lukewarm to electric, according to news reports .

Her tour has been billed at some clubs as “Make America Horny Again,” and at others as “Make Thursday Great Again.”

Naylor said Blush hasn't decided how to bill her appearance, which will be on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

Related Content
Adult actress Stormy Daniels describes threat over alleged Trump encounter
Stormy Daniels was threatened with physical harm in 2011 if she went public with her story of an alleged affair with Donald Trump, the porn ...
Stormy Daniels sues Trump lawyer for defamation, charges illegal cover-up of hush money
Stormy Daniels accused President Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen of defamation and charged that he broke federal law by paying the porn star to stay silent ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me