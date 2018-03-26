Pittsburgh Councilwoman wants city to combat landslides before they happen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith said Monday she thinks the city should take preemptive measures to address landslide-prone areas rather than react to a slide after it happens.

Kail-Smith of Westwood plans to introduce a bill Tuesday that would create a task force charged with creating a plan of action.

“I want to come up with a plan, not be reactionary, but something that says this is what we're going to do,” Kail-Smith said. “When you know they're going to happen eventually, do something now because it costs millions of dollars when it happens.”

She said the state several years ago suggested that Pittsburgh come up with a priority list of hillsides prone to sliding. Pennsylvania officials offered to help Pittsburgh seek state and federal funding for the effort, but the city never created the list, she said.

Kail-Smith's District 2 covers some of the city's most landslide-prone areas, including Duquesne Heights where sliding mud and rocks destroyed a Greenleaf Street home in February. Mayor Bill Peduto said clean-up costs would exceed $2.5 million.

The city last month ordered evacuations from at least 11 homes in the North Side and Garfield because of slide concerns. Officials were monitoring 15 other sites across the city for earth movement.

