Card-skimming device found on gas pump at GetGo in Ross

• Contact credit card companies and banks to learn what fraud prevention opportunities are available. Some card brands — such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover — will forgive unauthorized charges if notified early enough.

• Contact GetGo Customer Care at GetGoCafe.com/contact or 800-553-2324. Customer Care operating hours are 7 a.m. to midnight.

Customers concerned they may have been impacted should:

GetGo is urging customers who used a credit or debit card at its gas station on McKnight Road in Ross since at least last October to check their account statements closely.

The company said in a release that at least one gas pump at the station was fitted with an illegal card-scanning device known as a skimmer and it may have captured customers' card information over a nearly six-month period starting last October.

“The tampered pump was secured on Monday, March 19, 2018. All affected bank and credit card providers have been notified,” the company said in the release. “Customer payment card data may have been affected as early as October 1, 2017.”

Customers' names, card numbers and card expiration dates are at risk. PIN numbers or security codes on the backs of cards were not affected, according to the company.

The company said it has been working with law enforcement to identify those responsible and to prevent further intrusions. The company said it has thoroughly inspected all of its fuel pumps across the state and found no other skimming devices.

Ross Township Police Det. Brian Kohlhepp said that his department has not received reports of other skimming devices in town.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.