Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Card-skimming device found on gas pump at GetGo in Ross

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, March 26, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
The GetGo on McKnight Road in Ross Township.
Google Maps
The GetGo on McKnight Road in Ross Township.

Updated 4 hours ago

GetGo is urging customers who used a credit or debit card at its gas station on McKnight Road in Ross since at least last October to check their account statements closely.

The company said in a release that at least one gas pump at the station was fitted with an illegal card-scanning device known as a skimmer and it may have captured customers' card information over a nearly six-month period starting last October.

“The tampered pump was secured on Monday, March 19, 2018. All affected bank and credit card providers have been notified,” the company said in the release. “Customer payment card data may have been affected as early as October 1, 2017.”

Customers' names, card numbers and card expiration dates are at risk. PIN numbers or security codes on the backs of cards were not affected, according to the company.

The company said it has been working with law enforcement to identify those responsible and to prevent further intrusions. The company said it has thoroughly inspected all of its fuel pumps across the state and found no other skimming devices.

Ross Township Police Det. Brian Kohlhepp said that his department has not received reports of other skimming devices in town.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me