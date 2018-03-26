Body pulled from Ohio River identified as missing Ingram man

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police have identified a body found in the Ohio River Monday morning as that of an Ingram man who went missing from a Pittsburgh hospital last week.

Raymond Devries, 71, was last seen about 9:20 p.m. Thursday when he walked out of Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side. He'd been taken there earlier that day for symptoms of a possible stroke.

He wife arrived shortly before 10 p.m. to take Devries home and was told he was gone.

About 10:40 a.m. Monday, workers on a barge spotted the body of a man in the river just north of the McKees Rocks Bridge, according to Allegheny County police. It was later identified as Devries.

The medical examiner has not yet released a cause of death.