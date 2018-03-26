Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Optometrist will spend 33 months in federal prison for health care fraud

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 26, 2018, 1:54 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A New Jersey optometrist who operated several Southwestern Pennsylvania vision centers will spend nearly three years in federal prison for committing up to a half-million dollars worth of health care fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady.

A judge on Monday sentenced Dr. Vincent J. Gamuzza, of Hazelet, N.J., to 33 months in prison and ordered him to pay a $25,000 fine. Gamuzza had pleaded guilty in September to health care fraud.

Gamuzza operated 11 Pearle Vision center franchises both locally and in New Jersey, where he was in charge of all insurance billing, according to a release from Brady. Between December 2015 and July 2016, he submitted numerous fraudulent claims to Highmark, and in some instances submitted the same claims to both Highmark and its for-profit subsidiary, Davis Vision.

Gamuzza submitted between $250,000 and $550,000 worth of false claims, Brady said. When investigators began investigating, he tried to cover his tracks by creating fake treatment records.

In addition to the $25,000 fine, a judge ordered Gamuzza to pay $95,667 in restitution to Highmark and $3,333 to Davis.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

