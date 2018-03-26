Forward Lanes in Squirrel Hill rolls its last frame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Forward Lanes in Squirrel Hill, which billed itself as Pittsburgh's oldest bowling alley, is closing.

Andrea Brewer, the operator for 14 years, hosted a goodbye party Saturday following an Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas eviction for nonpayment of rent, according to David G. Tkacik of Equity Realty, the property manager.

The building is owned by 3 Katz Crew LP of North Versailles.

“It's not adversarial,” Tkacik said. “I think she's just ready for retirement or something.”

Brewer declined comment Monday.

Equity is seeking to lease the 16,000-square-foot space on Forward Avenue for about $8,500 per month as a bowling alley or for another purpose. It includes bowling lanes and equipment, a lounge, lockers, restrooms and storage space.

The bowling alley has been a popular attraction in Squirrel Hill for generations. Tkacik said it has been open since 1924.

3 Katz Crew in December asked the court to evict Forward Lanes Inc. owned by Brewer and several relatives for failure to pay rent. It listed damages totaling $80,743.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.