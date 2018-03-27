South Oakland shooting victim identified; investigation continues
Updated 9 hours ago
Authorities have identified the man found shot to death along a South Oakland street on Monday evening.
Officers responding to a call for a man shot along the 3200 block of Ward Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. found Hasan Ishmae Abdul-Rabb, 24, laying in the street with a gunshot wound, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office. No information was available about where Abdul-Rabb lived.
The area where Abdul-Raab was found is about a block from Dan Marino Field/Frazier Playground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators with the city's Violent Crime Unit are seeking the public's help piecing together details of the shooting.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 412-323-7800.
