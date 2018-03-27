Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Consumer alert issued for Bloomfield pizzeria with 'extensive mouse droppings'

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
Vocelli Pizza, located at 4740 Baum Blvd. in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood, is shown.
The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for the Vocelli Pizza in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood after finding dead mice and mouse droppings.

A county inspection report posted online said inspectors visited the Vocelli's at 4740 Baum Blvd. on Monday and found “extensive mouse droppings throughout the facility,” including under shelving and sinks; on soda bottles; and in the water-heater room, a walk-in cooler, a storage room and an office.

A call to the restaurant Tuesday was not returned.

Inspectors also found a dead mouse under a shelf near the restaurant's entryway and another with its head stuck in a trap near the back wall of the breaker room, the inspection report said.

There also was food accumulation along the bottom of the prep cooler, and food debris in the hand sink, which was corrected, the report said.

The inspection was performed Monday in response to a complaint, the county said.

A September inspection turned up no mice at the Vocelli's, but inspectors did observe a few fruit flies, the report said.

The pizza chain has locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, Florida and Alabama, according to its website.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

