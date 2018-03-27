Point Park University completes installation of historic facades

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Point Park University has installed three historic Forbes Avenue façades in the outdoor courtyard of its new Pittsburgh Playhouse, located on its Downtown campus.

The terra cotta façades came from three buildings at 320, 322 and 330 Forbes Avenue that were demolished as part of the project. One building, the Royal at 320 Forbes Ave., was the longtime home of Honus Wagner Sporting Goods .

About 95 percent of the façade pieces were salvaged, said Elmer Burger, the university's architect.

“It was a pleasant surprise to be able to salvage so many intact, whole pieces of the façades. Repairs were necessary — terra cotta is a clay product and it's been fired and exposed to the elements for a long time — but the high percentage we were able to reinstall is remarkable,” Burger said.

The university paid Franco Associates $160,793 to remove the façade and will pay about $200,000 for the reinstallation.

The university plans to open the outdoor courtyard to the public once the Pittsburgh Playhouse opens.