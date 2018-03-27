Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Third trial begins for man charged in 2012 Beltzhoover killing

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Updated 6 hours ago

An Allentown man accused of killing a man in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood in 2012 headed to trial on Tuesday for a third time.

Deshawn Nelson, 25, has been tried twice before in the shooting of 19-year-old Diamond Hill. Both previous trials ended with hung juries. The latest was in November.

Hill was shot shortly after noon Aug. 26, 2012, in front of his Curtin Avenue home. He was taken to UPMC Mercy where he was pronounced dead.

A witness reported seeing Nelson running from the scene immediately after the shooting with a gun in his hand, according to the criminal complaint.

Police had responded to the neighborhood the day before for a report of shots fired and collected four 9mm cartridge casings, according to police.

That same witness reported being shot at the day prior while driving a blue Chevrolet Tahoe in the Beltzhoover neighborhood. Though the witness was behind the wheel at the time, it was noted that Hill normally drove the blue Tahoe, police said.

Casings collected from the murder scene matched those collected from the scene of the non-fatal shooting the day before, police said. The witness, who reported knowing Nelson from the neighborhood, said Nelson was the shooter in both instances.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

