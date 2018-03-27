Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh drug treatment employee indicted on drug charges

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 1:15 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after prosecutors say he used his position at a drug treatment facility to illegally dispense an opioid treatment drug.

According to prosecutors, Christopher Handa, 47, while an employee in charge of operations with Redirections Treatment Advocates, an addiction treatment agency with facilities in Washington County and Weirton, West Virginia, conspired to “create and submit unlawful prescriptions for buprenorphine, known as Subutex and Suboxone, and then unlawfully dispensed those controlled substances to other persons.”

Prosecutors also say that Handa filed fraudulent claims with Medicaid for payment to cover the cost of the illegally prescribed drugs.

Handa has been charged with two counts of unlawfully dispensing a Schedule III controlled substance and a single count of health care fraud, which each carry a maximum fine of $250,000 or a 10 year prison sentence or both. He has also been charged with a single count of conspiracy to dispense a controlled substance, which carries a maximum fine of $1 million or 10 years in prison or both.

Dr. Jennifer Hess, a counselor with Redirections, said that the organization has no comment on the indictment.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in the release, said that some medical professionals have chosen to exploit the opioid crisis — which he said kills an American every nine minutes — for profit and that his Department of Justice will continue to charge drug dealers wherever they are found.

“Last summer, I sent a dozen of our top federal prosecutors to focus solely on the problem of opioid-related health care fraud in places where the epidemic was at its worst — including Western Pennsylvania,” he said. “These cases cut off the supply of drugs and stop fraudsters from exploiting vulnerable people. Our prosecutors began issuing indictments back in October, and today we bring even more charges against those who allegedly defrauded the taxpayer while diverting potentially addictive drugs.”

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said that attacking the opioid crisis means tackling problems caused by overzealous prescribers.

“This indictment is the result of a well-coordinated investigation by the Western Pennsylvania Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit, which is working to attack the opioid problem at its root: the diversion and overprescription of opioid painkillers,” he said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me