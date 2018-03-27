Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Abby Lee Miller goes from prison to halfway house

Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
Abigale 'Abby' Lee Miller, 50, formerly of Penn Hills, director and owner of Reign Dance Productions and star of the reality TV show, 'Dance Moms,' leaves the federal courthouse Downtown after pleading not guilty to bankruptcy fraud charges on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
Updated 3 hours ago

With two months left in her federal sentence, ex-“Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller has been released from prison.

She currently is at a halfway house, according to federal Bureau of Prisons information. The halfway house is overseen by a federal residential re-entry field office in Long Beach, Calif.

Miller, 51, a Pittsburgh native, had been held until Monday at a medium-security federal prison near Victorville, about 90 miles northeast of her home in Los Angeles, since her surrender July 12 . She was sentenced in May by a judge in Pittsburgh to one year and one day in prison, with a provision that she could be released in 10 months with good behavior.

Miller's release date is set for May 25, according to federal records.

Halfway houses offer a structured environment for inmates nearing release while helping them to re-acclimate to life outside of prison. Inmates are only permitted to leave the houses for specific activities, including work or counseling, and otherwise must be present for daily in-house counts, according to the bureau's website.

Halfway house staff members assist inmates with finding employment, housing and treatment.

Miller was indicted for failing to report new income to the court as part of a 2010 bankruptcy filing connected to her Penn Hills dance studio. While she was still in bankruptcy, Miller became a reality TV star and began pulling in money — about $775,000 — from the shows, dance class events and other ventures.

A federal bankruptcy judge was ready to approve Miller's reorganization plan when he came across several of Miller's television appearances that she didn't disclose. Prosecutors said Miller sent emails to her accountant and business partner telling them not to put cash in her bank accounts or “raise any red flags.”

She pleaded guilty in June 2016 to concealing assets during her 2010 Chapter 11 bankruptcy hearing and failing to report bringing more than $10,000 into the country from Australia in 2014.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

