Allegheny

Pittsburgh Public Schools calls HR director's workplace romance 'unacceptable'

Tom Fontaine
Tom Fontaine | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Public Schools board suspended human relations chief Milton Walters, pictured above, over allegations he was involved in an 'inappropriate relationship' with a subordinate.
Pittsburgh Public Schools
The Pittsburgh Public Schools board suspended human relations chief Milton Walters, pictured above, over allegations he was involved in an 'inappropriate relationship' with a subordinate.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Public Schools office overseeing workplace conduct is operating without its top two administrators because the district said they had an “inappropriate relationship” that was uncovered by an internal investigation focusing on more than 700 text messages.

The school board suspended human resources chief Milton A. Walters without pay last week, a day after firing employer relations director Yvonne Mathis, according to district solicitor Ira Weiss.

Weiss said the district's review of the text messages between Walters and Mathis showed they had a preexisting relationship and Walters “essentially manipulated the application process when (Mathis) was hired” in January 2017.

Many of the text messages were romantic and “quite explicit in nature, with emojis and all that stuff,” and “clearly established there was an inappropriate relationship” given that Walters was Mathis's boss, Weiss said.

Walters or Mathis could not be reached for comment.

“It's completely unacceptable that the person running the office in charge of enforcing workplace conduct would engage in this type of conduct. It is much worse that it occurred by someone in his position,” Weiss said.

Weiss said the district suspended Mathis with pay last June over concerns about her job performance and then suspended her without pay in November. That's when she told district officials that she “was engaged, in her words, in a coercive and unwelcomed relationship” with Walters, according to Weiss.

The text messages painted a different picture, Weiss said, adding that Walters tried to delete the messages from his phone and then lied to district officials when questioned about the relationship. Weiss said Walters voluntarily provided his personal cellphone to the district for analysis. His two district-issued phones were not involved, and no phones belonging to Mathis were analyzed, Weiss said.

The school board fired Mathis last Wednesday. She waived her right to a district hearing on the matter, but has filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint against the district, Weiss said.

Walters, who was suspended Thursday, requested a hearing to contest the district's charges against him, including charges that he failed to adequately carry out his regular HR responsibilities, Weiss said. A hearing date has not been set.

Walters was hired in October 2016 at a starting salary of $145,743. He previously worked as assistant superintendent and head of human resources for the Youngstown (Ohio) City School District, where Mathis also worked before coming to Pittsburgh.

The suspension of Walters and firing of Mathis have “created operational difficulties that the district is working to address,” Weiss said.

“It's a significant gap to fill. The district is trying to do that and everybody is doing what they can,” Weiss said, noting the office is staffed by about 15 people.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor.

