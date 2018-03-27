Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Plum IT firm threatens to sue Pittsburgh police officer over 'untrue accusations'

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 4:03 p.m.

Updated 27 minutes ago

A Plum company said Tuesday that it plans to sue a Pittsburgh police officer who it says damaged its reputation with "completely untrue" accusations that it provided the city with millions of dollars in software upgrades that weren't used or did not work.

B-Three Solutions intends to file a lawsuit against Officer Souroth Chatterji within a week, according to attorney Komron Maknoon, who represents the company.

"This guy needs to realize that we're not just going to sit back and be a stepping stone on his path to an attempted payout from the city," Maknoon said. "His allegations have hurt our business, are completely untrue and we have the facts to prove it."

Chatterji's attorney, Alec Wright, declined comment.

Full statement from B-Three Solutions

Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $572,640 contract with B-Three to upgrade, implement and maintain software for the Public Safety Department, but several members voiced concerns about the company's previous work for the police bureau. City officials said bureau technology systems could not continue to operate without the upgrades.

Pittsburgh paid the company at least $3.9 million between 2010 and 2017.

"With the B-Three contract we were over-reliant on one contract and one consultant. We were tied into that and we didn't have our ability to do our own management of the system," said Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith of Westwood. "We would have to use them every time we wanted to make changes, and we couldn't do it internally, which might be less costly. It's their program and their system and we weren't able to do that with this contract."

Council introduced legislation that would create a committee to review contracts and brief members before contracts arrive at council for approval.

A controversy involving B-Three stems from a federal whistleblower lawsuit Chatterji filed against Pittsburgh in February. He said police officials harassed him and retaliated against him for investigating B-Three on the orders of former police Chief Cameron McLay.

According to the lawsuit, McLay ordered Chatterji to find out if B-Three's software performed up to industry standards. Chatterji reported the software was either never implemented, did not work or vastly exceeded the cost of similar systems provided by other companies, according to the lawsuit.

B-Three and city officials have said McLay stopped the company from completing its work.

Mayor Bill Peduto on Tuesday said many of the problems were internal.

"A lot of the problems we got into with IT, including with B-Three, was because we had people in positions that were making decisions on information technology without any background in it," he said.

An FBI investigation turned up no wrongdoing on the part of B-Three or city personnel, but the city's Office of Municipal Investigations is investigating Chatterji's allegations, Peduto said.

B-Three President Michael Walton said the company considered terminating its relationship with the city because of the accusations, but decided against that because of potential jeopardy to public safety.

He said Chatterji had neither the knowledge nor background to accurately investigate B-Three's performance. The officer never contacted B-Three about his concerns or requested a demonstration of the software, Walton said.

He said claims made in Chatterji's lawsuit "unfairly and recklessly hurt" B-Three's reputation.

"Officer Chatterji made blind, uniformed allegations without putting forth the effort to first discover all of the facts," Walton said. "Being subjected to the ensuing negative media coverage and comments from city officials was like a sucker punch straight to the gut."

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me