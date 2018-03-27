Plum IT firm threatens to sue Pittsburgh police officer over 'untrue accusations'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Plum company said Tuesday that it plans to sue a Pittsburgh police officer who it says damaged its reputation with "completely untrue" accusations that it provided the city with millions of dollars in software upgrades that weren't used or did not work.

B-Three Solutions intends to file a lawsuit against Officer Souroth Chatterji within a week, according to attorney Komron Maknoon, who represents the company.

"This guy needs to realize that we're not just going to sit back and be a stepping stone on his path to an attempted payout from the city," Maknoon said. "His allegations have hurt our business, are completely untrue and we have the facts to prove it."

Chatterji's attorney, Alec Wright, declined comment.

Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $572,640 contract with B-Three to upgrade, implement and maintain software for the Public Safety Department, but several members voiced concerns about the company's previous work for the police bureau. City officials said bureau technology systems could not continue to operate without the upgrades.

Pittsburgh paid the company at least $3.9 million between 2010 and 2017.

"With the B-Three contract we were over-reliant on one contract and one consultant. We were tied into that and we didn't have our ability to do our own management of the system," said Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith of Westwood. "We would have to use them every time we wanted to make changes, and we couldn't do it internally, which might be less costly. It's their program and their system and we weren't able to do that with this contract."

Council introduced legislation that would create a committee to review contracts and brief members before contracts arrive at council for approval.

A controversy involving B-Three stems from a federal whistleblower lawsuit Chatterji filed against Pittsburgh in February. He said police officials harassed him and retaliated against him for investigating B-Three on the orders of former police Chief Cameron McLay.

According to the lawsuit, McLay ordered Chatterji to find out if B-Three's software performed up to industry standards. Chatterji reported the software was either never implemented, did not work or vastly exceeded the cost of similar systems provided by other companies, according to the lawsuit.

B-Three and city officials have said McLay stopped the company from completing its work.

Mayor Bill Peduto on Tuesday said many of the problems were internal.

"A lot of the problems we got into with IT, including with B-Three, was because we had people in positions that were making decisions on information technology without any background in it," he said.

An FBI investigation turned up no wrongdoing on the part of B-Three or city personnel, but the city's Office of Municipal Investigations is investigating Chatterji's allegations, Peduto said.

B-Three President Michael Walton said the company considered terminating its relationship with the city because of the accusations, but decided against that because of potential jeopardy to public safety.

He said Chatterji had neither the knowledge nor background to accurately investigate B-Three's performance. The officer never contacted B-Three about his concerns or requested a demonstration of the software, Walton said.

He said claims made in Chatterji's lawsuit "unfairly and recklessly hurt" B-Three's reputation.

"Officer Chatterji made blind, uniformed allegations without putting forth the effort to first discover all of the facts," Walton said. "Being subjected to the ensuing negative media coverage and comments from city officials was like a sucker punch straight to the gut."

