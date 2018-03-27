Deputies arrest murder suspect, man accused in other crimes in Wilkinsburg home
Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies said they found two teenagers wanted on warrants at a Wilkinsburg home Tuesday morning, including a suspect in a January murder in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood.
Deputies received a tip that Jermaine Rodgers, 18, was staying at a home on Wilkinsburg's Swissvale Avenue. He was wanted in Penn Hills on charges that he held a juvenile female against her will in a Wilkinsburg apartment for four days and assaulted her; by state police on charges that he received stolen property and fled from police; and on a bench warrant in Allegheny County.
After arresting Rodgers, deputies found Ivan Brice, 17, in the basement of the Swissvale Avenue home, according to Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus. Brice initially provided a fake name, but mobile fingerprint scanners turned up Brice's true identity, Kraus said.
Deputies discovered Brice was wanted on homicide charges related to the Jan. 28 killing of Devlen Prosdocimo, 24, in East Hills.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.