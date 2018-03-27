Partnership aims to better track, forecast Pennsylvania opioid epidemic

A partnership announced Tuesday between the state and University of Pittsburgh will allow researchers to use data to forecast the future of the opioid epidemic, including what's working, what's ineffective, and how many more deaths Pennsylvania might endure.

The Aetna Foundation will fund the partnership with a $1 million grant.

"My administration takes an all-hands-on-deck approach to this crisis, but it takes the entire community to truly combat the opioid epidemic," said Gov. Tom Wolf, who attended a press conference in Harrisburg for the announcement.. "(The grant) brings together government, academia and private industry in a unique partnership that allows us to pool our resources and create tools to make a difference."

The end result, according to Burke, will be a clearing house of opioid data that will be made relevant and digestible by university researchers, said Dr. Donald Burke, dean of the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health. Researchers in the school of public health have, for several years, used data to forecast infectious diseases. Now, he said, they will apply those skills to the opioid epidemic.

By using the data in a predictive analytical way, Burke's team will attempt to forecast the future.

"Through this partnership, we will be able to not only see what is happening locally, but will be able to use that information to predict future trends," said state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

Burke said it boils down to using what we know now to know what will likely happen in the future.

"One sort of straightforward forecast would be if we know how many people are currently using opioids and if we know the number of person who are newly addicted per year and we know the rate at which they are overdosing – we put those three numbers together and project into the future the number of overdoses we think will happen," he said.

Just as important, he said, is that the data will allow them to see what intervention strategies are working.

Data from the Pennsylvania Opioid Data Dashboard Various state agencies – from the Department of Health to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs – track different pieces of the opioid epidemic's data. One might track the number of deaths and, another, the number of individuals receiving treatment and still another might track infants born addicted. "This will help the state take these silo data sets, put them together in one location, then use those data by putting (them) together to fit predictive analytics," Burke said. This data and the forecasted data will build on a database already unveiled by Wolf earlier this month, which includes the most recent data on prevention, rescue and treatment. The information was made public after a Jan. 10 statewide disaster declaration made by Wolf.