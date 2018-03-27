Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Building owners aren't complying with Pittsburgh's energy tracking law

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 5:30 p.m.
Cars drive into downtown on Penn Avenue in The Strip District on March 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Cars drive into downtown on Penn Avenue in The Strip District on March 20, 2018.

Pittsburgh is asking owners of about 800 buildings in the city to comply with a 2016 ordinance requiring them to track and report annual energy and water consumption totals.

The city on Tuesday mailed notices to all building owners covered by the ordinance.

The ordinance requires the reports from owners of non-residential buildings totaling 50,000 square feet or more starting on June 1 and by that date each year. Nearly 500 building owners previously committed to submitting the report, but none have so far, according to the Department of City Planning.

Mike Embrescia, executive director of the Building Owners and Managers Association of Pittsburgh, said he and other members have worked with the mayor's office on the initiative and support it.

“In the grand scheme of things, if done correctly, there should be significant cost savings,” he said. “We do think that it seems to be very practical.”

“Commercial buildings are the No. 1 consumers of electricity and the No. 1 producers of greenhouse gasses in the city, which is typical of cities that are dense like Pittsburgh,” said Grant Ervin, the city's sustainability manager. “About 81 percent of our emissions in the city come from the building stock.”

The initiative is part of Mayor Bill Peduto's plan to cut energy and water usage by 50 percent by 2030.

Peduto also has vowed to convert the city's vehicle fleet to fossil-free fuel, achieve 100 percent renewable electricity consumption and divert 100 percent of materials from landfills.

Pittsburgh's Home Rule charter and state law prevent the city from forcing the same commitments on private enterprise, but Ervin said it's in an owner's best interest to comply.

Energy benchmarking in other cities has prompted awareness and energy reductions of 5 percent to 7 percent, he said.

He said it also leads to greenhouse gas reductions and upgrades to older buildings with higher efficiency heating and cooling systems.

“The energy benchmarking gives building operators and owners the ability to have a better handle on their energy consumption,” Ervin said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

