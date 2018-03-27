Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Tiki boat tours coming to Pittsburgh's Three Rivers this spring

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
Cruisin' Tikis Pittsburgh

Fancy a tiki tour?

"Cruisin' Tikis Pittsburgh" says it will start offering tiki boat tours of Pittsburgh's Point from the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers this spring.

The boats, complete with thatched roofs, carry six passengers and the captain.

According to their Facebook page , rates are expected to be around $400 for a two-hour tour for six people, or about $67 per person.

"Experience Pittsburgh like you've never seen it before, by cruising the Three Rivers on a Hawaiian style Tiki Hut!" according to Cruisin' Tikis' website .

" Cruisin' Tikis " was created by Greg Darby, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla, according to a report on GoErie.com . He started the franchise after first putting a motor onto a tiki hut, and getting a patent for his creation.

Tikis are on the water at several locations in Florida, a couple in North Carolina and in the Bahamas. One also operates on Lake George in New York State.

Dale McCue is owner of Cruisin' Tikis Pittsburgh.

Starting in May, Cruisin' Tikis Pittsburgh says it will be offering two-hour sightseeing charters on the Three Rivers.

"We'll head out the Allegheny River, go past PNC Park, go past the convention center, come back down the Allegheny river, go around the point, close to the point ... head up the Monongahela ... and then we'll go down the Ohio River," McCue told GoErie.

They'll linger a bit at the Point.

"Unless you are a boater, you do not know what the iconic view of The Point, and the fountain, and the skyline is from the center of the rivers," McCue said to GoErie. "You just can't get that experience from going across a bridge or onshore."

They provide a cooler, ice and blender; passengers bring their favorite beverages and snacks.

Multiple boats will be available for larger groups.

Personal flotation devices are provided for each passenger. Children are allowed; those under 12 are required by law to wear a life jacket.

The tiki boats cruise at 4 to 6 mph. They are covered so they sail in the rain.

They hope to have charters available for special events, including concerts at Heinz Field, PNC Park and Stage AE, along with Pirates and Steelers games and other riverfront events.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

