Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Federal grand jury accuses Duquesne man of trafficking heroin, fentanyl

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
This DEA photo shows about 2 milligrams of fentanyl, which is a potentially lethal dose of the prescription painkiller, especially when mixed with other drugs.
Courtesy of the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration
This DEA photo shows about 2 milligrams of fentanyl, which is a potentially lethal dose of the prescription painkiller, especially when mixed with other drugs.
Capt. Bob Stafford of the Greensburg Police Department holds an empty heroin stamp bag. There is an increasing number of drug overdose deaths related to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids in Westmoreland County. (Trib photo)
Tribune-Review
Capt. Bob Stafford of the Greensburg Police Department holds an empty heroin stamp bag. There is an increasing number of drug overdose deaths related to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids in Westmoreland County. (Trib photo)

Updated 57 minutes ago

A Duquesne man could face decades in prison and a fine of up to $2.5 million for allegedly distributing heroin and fentanyl and illegally possessing a weapon, federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh announced Tuesday.

Marquis Brown, 29, faces three counts related to drug and firearms charges brought by a federal grand jury, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.

On Oct. 3, Brown allegedly possessed with the intent to distribute heroin and two types of fentanyl, the indictment said.

On the same day, Brown is accused of having a firearm while drug trafficking, according to the indictment.

Federal law prohibits Brown — who's been convicted on prior felony charges — from possessing a gun, Brady said.

If convicted on the newly filed drug charges, Brown faces up to 30 years in prison, a fine of $2 million or both. The firearms charges could add another five years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy M. Lanni is prosecuting the case with help from the FBI's Western District of Pennsylvania Opioid Task Force, which is made up of FBI agents and state and local law enforcement.

The state Attorney General's Office, Allegheny County Sheriff's Department and police from Pittsburgh, Munhall, West Mifflin, Allegheny County and the Port Authority of Allegheny County assisted in the investigation.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me