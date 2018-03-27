Federal grand jury accuses Duquesne man of trafficking heroin, fentanyl

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Duquesne man could face decades in prison and a fine of up to $2.5 million for allegedly distributing heroin and fentanyl and illegally possessing a weapon, federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh announced Tuesday.

Marquis Brown, 29, faces three counts related to drug and firearms charges brought by a federal grand jury, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.

On Oct. 3, Brown allegedly possessed with the intent to distribute heroin and two types of fentanyl, the indictment said.

On the same day, Brown is accused of having a firearm while drug trafficking, according to the indictment.

Federal law prohibits Brown — who's been convicted on prior felony charges — from possessing a gun, Brady said.

If convicted on the newly filed drug charges, Brown faces up to 30 years in prison, a fine of $2 million or both. The firearms charges could add another five years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy M. Lanni is prosecuting the case with help from the FBI's Western District of Pennsylvania Opioid Task Force, which is made up of FBI agents and state and local law enforcement.

The state Attorney General's Office, Allegheny County Sheriff's Department and police from Pittsburgh, Munhall, West Mifflin, Allegheny County and the Port Authority of Allegheny County assisted in the investigation.

