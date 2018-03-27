Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Penn State student, Richland Township native found dead in his apartment

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 9:57 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Penn State University student was found dead in his apartment by his parents Monday, the university's student newspaper reported Tuesday.

The university confirmed the death of Charles Cudlipp in a statement to the Tribune-Review.

Voter registration data shows Cudlipp was originally from Richland Township.

Cudlipp was a chemical engineering student and was expected to graduate this summer, according to the statement.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Charles' family and friends during this difficult time,” the statement said. “Staff from our Office of Student Affairs are reaching out to his family to offer any and all necessary support.”

Counseling services are available to help the campus cope with the loss.

The Daily Collegian reported Cudlipp was 25 and lived alone in his Happy Valley Motor Inn apartment at 1245 S. Atherton St.

The report said he was discovered by his parents, who were visiting him.

The Collegian said the cause of death is unknown, but foul play isn't suspected.

State College police couldn't provide additional information late Tuesday.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

