Allegheny

No hatch yet for last Pittsburgh Hays bald eagle egg; Harmar hatch is on deck

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 10:36 p.m.
A Pittsburgh Hays bald eagle feeds its one chick on March 28, 2018. Watchers are still waiting for the final egg to hatch.
Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and CSE Corp.
A Pittsburgh Hays bald eagle feeds its one chick on March 28, 2018. Watchers are still waiting for the final egg to hatch.

Pip watch is still on at the Pittsburgh Hays bald eagle nest where there's still hope the couple's final egg might hatch.

A pip is a perforation of the egg shell caused by the chick using a special egg tooth to break out of the shell.

But there is nary a sign of a pip with the Hays couple's final egg of the season.

The couple started out with three eggs. One was nonviable after it cracked about two weeks ago.

A healthy chick emerged from a hatch last Friday.

Then something unusual happened: Part of the shell from the new chick's broken egg somehow got attached to and now covers a portion of the remaining egg, according to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

Originally, viewers of a live webcam with close-up views of the last remaining egg were alarmed because it looked like it was cracked.

But upon closer inspection over the weekend, the Audubon Society determined it looked that way because the broken shell has partially encased the egg.

Watchers have been waiting for a hatch since Sunday, and the Audubon Society was still on pip watch on Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Rachel Handel.

The Hays' one chick has been a voracious eater of fresh fish, which has been in constant supply from its parents this week.

Meanwhile, in Harmar ...

Pip watch starts at the Harmar nest later this week, with two eggs that are expected to hatch.

The live webcam is sponsored by the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and CSE Corp. of Murrysville.

This is the sixth nesting season of a pair of Hays bald eagles, who live year-round on a steep hillside above the Monongahela River.

They are the first eagles to breed within the city limits in more than 150 years.

Newly hatched birds are extremely vulnerable because they cannot warm or cool their bodies for about 20 days. They need a blanket of protection from brooding parents to survive.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

