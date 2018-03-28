Pitt students to receive antibiotics after suspected bacterial meningitis case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A University of Pittsburgh student-athlete is recovering from a case of potential bacterial meningitis, officials said Wednesday.

Pitt said tests on the student, who ran track and lives in the Sutherland East dormitory, were done Tuesday. Results will take three days from that time to confirm the illness.

As a precaution, a spokesman said other students living on the floor of the residence will be provided a single-dose antibiotic. Those who had direct contact with the student are being given preventative antibiotics.

Spokesman Kevin Zwick would not reveal how many students would be administered antibiotics.

Bacterial meningitis is an infection of the membrane surrounding the brain and or the spinal cord. It is contagious and can be transmitted through bodily fluids, such as saliva or perspiration.

“Bacterial meningitis is not transmitted through air or on surfaces,” Pitt said in a statement.

Symptoms of bacterial meningitis first present as the flu, but can rapidly worsen and be life threatening. The most common symptoms include fever, headache and a stiff neck. Other additional symptoms include nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and confusion.