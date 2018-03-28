Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Turnpike unveils plans for Mon/Fayette Expressway south of Mon River

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
Motorists start their journey south on the Mon-Fayette Expressway at Jefferson Hills in March 2013.
Cindy Shegan Keeley | Daily News
Updated 8 hours ago

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission next week will unveil an updated design for a section of the Mon/Fayette Expressway, south of the Monongahela River, as it moves forward with plans for completing 14 miles of the toll road to connect with Interstate 376 near Monroeville.

The plans display will focus on the southernmost portion of that proposed corridor — an eight-mile stretch of the expressway that will extend from Route 51 in Jefferson Hills to Route 837 in Duquesne.

Turnpike officials are moving ahead with the estimated $900 million expressway segment after the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission voted to support it last summer.

“This long-awaited project, which we were mandated to build by the state legislature back in 1985, represents a significant investment in the Mon Valley that will enhance mobility and is expected to bring economic opportunities for the region,” Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said in a press release. “We have the funding to start with this section of the project first, which will begin with right-of-way acquisition.”

Planners expect construction could begin in 2021, with estimated completion in 2026.

The public will be able to review the project plans, ask questions and talk with right-of-way representatives 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 or April 5 at the Georgetown Centre, 526 East Bruceton Road, Pittsburgh.

The display will include plans for the project in the communities of Jefferson Hills, West Mifflin and Dravosburg and in the cities of Duquesne and Clairton.

The Turnpike Commission has awarded a 10-year, $20 million contract to Johnson, Mirmiran and Thompson Inc., which has offices in Pittsburgh and Hunt Valley, Md. The firm will oversee construction of the southern expressway section — helping with planning and design and managing project time, cost and quality.

Visit paturnpikemonfayette.com for more information on the expressway project.

