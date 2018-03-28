Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh closer to taking 11 properties by eminent domain for Banksville project

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 5:03 p.m.

Pittsburgh City Council on Wednesday advanced a bill that would authorize the city to take 11 properties along Banksville Road through eminent domain to make way for a $2.2 million intersection improvement project.

The city would pay five owners of the 11 parcels a total of $188,700 for taking the property at Wenzell Avenue and Carnahan Street, according to the bill.

Work includes widening of Wenzell, replacement and widening of a bridge over Carnahan, stream bank stabilization, signal upgrades, repairs to stairs paralleling Wenzell and other pedestrian access improvements.

Work is expected to begin next spring and last for about a year. Drivers on Wenzell and Carnahan will not be able to access Banksville Road during construction.

City officials said they would take steps to make sure customers have access to Banksville Express Printing, a private business. Owner Rick Ozanick previously complained that the work would block handicap parking spaces and the entrance to his lot.

Officials described the intersection as a hazard for drivers and pedestrians alike.

Pittsburgh has been considering the project since 1992, according to the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter@bobbauder.

