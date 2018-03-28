Weapons charges filed against Highland Park man accused of sex with pet dog

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A preliminary hearing was postponed Wednesday for a Highland Park man charged with having sex with his dog, so his attorney can consolidate the case with new charges filed earlier this month.

Ivan DeVoren, 61, is charged with 10 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 10 counts of sexual intercourse with an animal and four drug violations, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has now been postponed three times, records show. A new hearing date has been set for April 11 in Pittsburgh Municipal Court Downtown.

DeVoren's attorney, Randall Ricciuti, said the postponement is to allow time to consolidate two active cases for his client. In a separate incident, DeVoren was charged March 14 with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. Ricciuti said the April 11 hearing will likely be for both cases.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to DeVoren's Azimuth Court apartment on March 14 after neighbors called 911 9 p.m. and reported hearing a single gunshot around 9 p.m.

Police arrived and, after finding no one in the residence other than DeVoren, spotted a black pistol in plain view, according to the complaint. DeVoren told police the noise neighbors heard had been a spaghetti pan that he dropped.

Officers noted in the complaint that they saw no spaghetti pot.

“When asked if he wanted to tell officers about the firearm that was located, DeVoren told officers he was done speaking,” police wrote.

Officers searched the home and found two guns, ammunition, holsters and three crack pipes, police said. DeVoren was arrested and then taken to Shadyside Hospital complaining of chest pain.

Besides the weapons allegations, he faces a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

A previous postponement occurred because a veterinarian set to testify had a scheduling conflict.

The alleged incidents involving Devoren's dog, Snoopy, took place over the course of several days in January and were overheard by DeVoren's neighbor, who said he heard suspicious sounds through the wall and reported them to police, according to the complaint.

State records indicate DeVoren is an attorney. A spokesman for Humane Animal Rescue said DeVoren was a volunteer dog walker for five months in 2014 at the East Liberty location. He said DeVoren was part of a team and never took a dog home alone.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.