Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Weapons charges filed against Highland Park man accused of sex with pet dog

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
Ivan DeVoren
Allegheny County Jail
Ivan DeVoren

Updated 5 hours ago

A preliminary hearing was postponed Wednesday for a Highland Park man charged with having sex with his dog, so his attorney can consolidate the case with new charges filed earlier this month.

Ivan DeVoren, 61, is charged with 10 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 10 counts of sexual intercourse with an animal and four drug violations, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has now been postponed three times, records show. A new hearing date has been set for April 11 in Pittsburgh Municipal Court Downtown.

DeVoren's attorney, Randall Ricciuti, said the postponement is to allow time to consolidate two active cases for his client. In a separate incident, DeVoren was charged March 14 with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. Ricciuti said the April 11 hearing will likely be for both cases.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to DeVoren's Azimuth Court apartment on March 14 after neighbors called 911 9 p.m. and reported hearing a single gunshot around 9 p.m.

Police arrived and, after finding no one in the residence other than DeVoren, spotted a black pistol in plain view, according to the complaint. DeVoren told police the noise neighbors heard had been a spaghetti pan that he dropped.

Officers noted in the complaint that they saw no spaghetti pot.

“When asked if he wanted to tell officers about the firearm that was located, DeVoren told officers he was done speaking,” police wrote.

Officers searched the home and found two guns, ammunition, holsters and three crack pipes, police said. DeVoren was arrested and then taken to Shadyside Hospital complaining of chest pain.

Besides the weapons allegations, he faces a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

A previous postponement occurred because a veterinarian set to testify had a scheduling conflict.

The alleged incidents involving Devoren's dog, Snoopy, took place over the course of several days in January and were overheard by DeVoren's neighbor, who said he heard suspicious sounds through the wall and reported them to police, according to the complaint.

State records indicate DeVoren is an attorney. A spokesman for Humane Animal Rescue said DeVoren was a volunteer dog walker for five months in 2014 at the East Liberty location. He said DeVoren was part of a team and never took a dog home alone.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me