The Buccos are back: All you need to know if you're going to the Pirates' home opener Monday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brace yourselves, Bucco fans: It's baseball time.

After a doubleheader on the road against the Detroit Tigers, the Pittsburgh Pirates will return to PNC Park on Monday for their first home game of the 2018 season as they take on the Minnesota Twins.

Here's everything you need to know to join in on the festivities at this year's home opener:

First pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Giveaway: All fans will receive a 2018 Pirates magnetic schedule and a season calendar.

Gates open: 11 a.m. for all fans at all gates

When to arrive: The team urges fans to be in their seats by 12:30 p.m. for the pregame ceremony. The Pirates will join the Twins in pregame player introductions along the baselines. Pirates broadcaster Greg Brown will make the opening remarks.

Gotta love Greg Brown, delicately refusing to use the "N-H" word... — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) April 1, 2018

Pregame pitches: Racing legend Chip Ganassi, a Fox Chapel native, will toss the honorary first pitch.

ElRoy Face, 89, a six-time All-Star and 1960 World Series champion, will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

In memory: A pregame moment of silence will be held in memory of Pirates alumni who died in the past year, including Ross Powell, Manny Jimenez, Al Luplow, Bob Bailey, Laurin Pepper and Curt Raydon, along with longtime Pirates official scorer Tony Krizmanich.

National anthem and "God Bless America": Musicians with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Cello Quartet will perform "God Bless America" and "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Transportation: Fans are encouraged to arrive early and expect traffic delays.

The Interstate 279 carpool lanes will remain closed through August amid road improvements from the North Side to the Camp Horne Road exit.

Alternate routes to I-279 North from the North Shore will be available via North and Madison avenues.

The Roberto Clemente Bridge will open to cars about 25 to 40 minutes following the game's end. Fans can also exit the North Shore by taking Federal Street to Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

Traffic tips: The Pirates have teamed up with the Waze smartphone navigation app to display all PNC Park parking lots and real-time alerts about road closures and traffic patterns on game days.

Parking: The Pirates strongly encourage fans, especially families, to arrive as early as possible or find alternate parking in the Golden Triangle in one of the seven Pittsburgh Parking Authority garages for $6 (parking in the North Shore could set you back $20 or more). Fans can then walk across the Roberto Clemente Bridge or take the T light-rail line — which is free to riders from Downtown to the North Shore.

The ParkPGH app and m.parkpgh.org will show how many parking spots are available Downtown.

Weather: A relatively balmy Easter Sunday will fade into a cold night that brings possible snow, with the National Weather Service predicting as much as an inch of snow falling in the city (compared to as much as 4 inches expected in other parts of the region ) before 7 a.m. Any snow cover likely will melt quickly as temperatures climb into the high 40s amid a partly sunny afternoon.

What's new at the ballpark: Dozens of new menu items were added for the 2018 season for the premium, suite, club and general seating areas, including the outfield Hall of Fame Club. Selections range from hearty grub such as campfire nachos, Pittsburgh paella and pulled pork pierogie hoagies to lighter fare including a basil-brined grilled chicken sandwich, vegan meatballs marinara and kale krunch salad.

PNC Park food so much more than hot dogs and beer; check out the new lineup @Pirates (Via TribLive) https://t.co/PKYPyy7ySF — JoAnne Harrop (@JHarrop_Trib) March 26, 2018

Free eats: Can't make it to the game? You can still wear your Pirates gear and cash in on some free bites — including Smiley cookies at Eat'n Park restaurants and chicken sandwiches at participating Pittsburgh-area Chick-fil-A locations.

Up next: The Pirates will follow the Twins matchup with a four-game weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds, starting at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday with "Buc Night," which will include a limited number of $1 tickets sold via the MLB Ballpark app and $1 hot dogs and popcorn sold in the ballpark and at nearby establishments along the North Shore.

RELATED: Things you (probably) don't know about Pirates opening day history

Some of the giveaways at PNC Park this year @Pirates pic.twitter.com/4PUFyyppkx — JoAnne Harrop (@JHarrop_Trib) March 26, 2018

RELATED: Pirates fans trek to Detroit for Opening Day

'It was only a matter of time. I couldn't keep walking guys, getting out of jams. I understand the move, totally. It's a 1-0 ballgame, we have a good bullpen that can shut it down.' -Trevor on exiting the game after 6 no-hit innings. pic.twitter.com/QJgslZw7Ft — Pirates (@Pirates) April 1, 2018

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.