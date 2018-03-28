McKeesport woman accused of $19,000 Social Security fraud

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A federal grand jury has accused a McKeesport woman of pocketing more than $19,000 in Social Security benefits that she wasn't entitled to, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh brought the case against Kristin Lucas, 44 — who also goes by Kristin Iarrusso.

Between November 2012 and October 2014, Lucas allegedly accepted about $19,300 in Supplemental Security Income benefits “to which she knew she was not entitled,” according to a two-count indictment.

In April 2013, Lucas allegedly lied when she claimed she had used $8,400 worth of SSI benefits to support a child, the indictment said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam N. Hallowell is prosecuting the case with help from the Social Security Administration's Office of Inspector General. U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced the indictment.

