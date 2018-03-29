Police: Woman in Washington County murder-suicide was 7 months pregnant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A call to authorities for gunshots fired in a Washington County apartment building was a murder-suicide in which a pregnant woman was involved, according to authorities.

A resident of Southpointe Town Center in Cecil Township called 911 around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday after hearing gunshots and seeing bullet holes in a hallway wall on the second floor, according to police.

The Washington County SWAT team was dispatched to the scene after responding officers received no response from the apartment.

A robot equipped with a camera was sent into the apartment to investigate and found a man and woman dead.

The couple was identified as Naader E. Rizk, 38, and Michelle A. Krek, 35, who was about seven months pregnant, according to Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco.

Rizk lived in the apartment and Krek lived on Missouri Avenue in Bridgeville, according to Warco.

Both died from gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

Cecil police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.