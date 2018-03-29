Federal appeals court revives housing lawsuit against Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A federal appeals court Wednesday revived a six-year-old lawsuit in which four housing groups claim the city of Pittsburgh misused at least $29.5 million in federal grants.

The plaintiffs — Freedom Unlimited Inc., the Northside Coalition for Fair Housing Inc., the Hill District Consensus Group Inc. and the Fair Housing Partnership of Greater Pittsburgh — sued the city in 2012. The case was unsealed in 2014.

The groups claim Pittsburgh defrauded the Department of Housing and Urban Development by using grants earmarked for community development on routine maintenance such as street paving, lights and building repairs.

They sued under the federal False Claims Act that allows private individuals to sue on behalf of the government to recover fraudulently obtained government funds.

U.S. District Judge David Cercone dismissed the lawsuit in 2016 partly because he determined the groups based their complaint on public knowledge rather than first-hand knowledge of the city's alleged false claims.

He also dismissed the case on a technical issue of what constitutes a “false claim.” The Supreme Court subsequently overturned that standard in a separate Massachusetts case.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Cercone decided too quickly that the groups used only public information in bringing their lawsuit.

The appellate court sent the case back to Cercone so the groups can try to prove that they directly observed the city making false certifications to HUD. If they clear that hurdle, the judge should then decide whether their allegations meet the new standard for false claims, the ruling said.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.