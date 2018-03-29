Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Federal appeals court revives housing lawsuit against Pittsburgh

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Metrocreative

Updated 7 hours ago

A federal appeals court Wednesday revived a six-year-old lawsuit in which four housing groups claim the city of Pittsburgh misused at least $29.5 million in federal grants.

The plaintiffs — Freedom Unlimited Inc., the Northside Coalition for Fair Housing Inc., the Hill District Consensus Group Inc. and the Fair Housing Partnership of Greater Pittsburgh — sued the city in 2012. The case was unsealed in 2014.

The groups claim Pittsburgh defrauded the Department of Housing and Urban Development by using grants earmarked for community development on routine maintenance such as street paving, lights and building repairs.

They sued under the federal False Claims Act that allows private individuals to sue on behalf of the government to recover fraudulently obtained government funds.

U.S. District Judge David Cercone dismissed the lawsuit in 2016 partly because he determined the groups based their complaint on public knowledge rather than first-hand knowledge of the city's alleged false claims.

He also dismissed the case on a technical issue of what constitutes a “false claim.” The Supreme Court subsequently overturned that standard in a separate Massachusetts case.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Cercone decided too quickly that the groups used only public information in bringing their lawsuit.

The appellate court sent the case back to Cercone so the groups can try to prove that they directly observed the city making false certifications to HUD. If they clear that hurdle, the judge should then decide whether their allegations meet the new standard for false claims, the ruling said.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me