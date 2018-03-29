Pittsburgh police poised to patrol 2 North Side public housing complexes

Pittsburgh public safety officials will use two North Side public housing complexes to gauge the effectiveness of community policing.

City Council on Wednesday gave unanimous, preliminary approval to a three-year, $4.5 million contract with the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh to station officers to conduct daily patrols at the Northview Heights and Allegheny Dwellings complexes.

A final vote is expected Tuesday.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said six officers and a sergeant would interact with residents and build relationships in the two communities. He said the police mounted patrol also would visit the two communities on occasion as a public relations tactic.

“What I want is for the officers to develop a rapport with residents, that they see the same police officers day after day,” Hissrich said. “The idea behind this is that we would have dedicated neighborhood resource officers as well as outreach officers there learning the neighborhood, communicating with the residents and hopefully trying to prevent any issues before they escalate.”

The police bureau is recruiting volunteers for the duty and plans to begin patrols by September at the latest. The housing authority would provide space for a police station at Northview.

Housing authority spokeswoman Michelle Sandidge said the authority would continue to provide security guards at the entrance and in a high-rise apartment building at Northview.

“The bottom line is the security guards don't have arrest powers, and the police do,” she said. “That's really the main thrust. A security guard can only detain you until police get there to arrest you. This is just a much faster and more efficient way of doing policing.”

Councilman Ricky Burgess of Homewood, a member of the housing authority board of directors, said he hopes to expand the effort to other HACP complexes and large private apartment buildings subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He suggested that owners of the private buildings could contribute financially and offset the cost.

“I believe when you own hundreds of units in a neighborhood, and your units are in many ways the source of crime, you should also be willing either voluntarily or not voluntarily to pay for above baseline services,” he said. “Since your properties are disproportionately getting the attention of public safety services, why not contribute to make those communities safer?”

Police Chief Scott Schubert, addressing council concerns that the detail would pull officers from stations in their districts, said the number of officers in each zone would remain the same.

“It fits perfectly into our model of community outreach,” he said of the detail. “It fits right into our model of reducing violent crime and disorder, and I think it fits right into our model of where we're going in the future.”

