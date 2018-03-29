Pittsburgh police K-9, not spike strips, stops suspected car thief
Spike strips couldn't stop a man driving a stolen car in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood Thursday morning, but a police dog stopped the man once he bailed out of the car, according to police.
Officers in the neighborhood spotted the stolen vehicle about 11 a.m., Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off.
Police put down spike strips near the intersection of Ridge and Allegheny avenues, but the driver kept going, she said. He continued on Allegheny and eventually crashed at the dead end of North Franklin Street near Manchester Field.
George said the driver – who police have not identified – bailed out of the car and took off on foot. A police K-9 caught and bit the man, she said.
The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment, George said. Police will release his name and the charges filed against him upon his release from the hospital.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.