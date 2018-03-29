Pittsburgh International Airport gets year-round service to San Francisco

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh International Airport will soon offer year-round service to San Francisco.

United Airlines is expanding its 10-month service to year-round, according to an airport news release. The carrier is also extending its second daily seasonal flight to run from June 7 through Oct. 3 instead of ending Aug. 20.

The airline had not been offering its nonstop service to San Francisco International Airport during January and February each year.

Airport officials have not yet decided if the airline will receive an incentive for adding the service, said Bob Kerlik, airport spokesman.

The flight will provide a better link to Silicon Valley for the Pittsburgh region's growing tech industry, which includes Google, Uber, Facebook, Duolingo and Argo AI, the release said.

“These companies, along with VisitPITTSBURGH and national travel and tour operators, are more aggressively recruiting potential employees and leisure travelers to the Pittsburgh region, and we are seeing positive results from their efforts,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. “This expansion by United is reflective of those increased travel demands, as well as our region's growing economy.”

Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority, has repeatedly named adding service to the West Coast as a priority since she took the helm in January 2016.

“Given the demand to the Bay Area that has been articulated by countless companies since my arrival, I am confident that this news is another positive step in getting the service this market deserves,” Cassotis said in the release. “We continue to listen to the needs of our community and work with our airline partners in delivering the nonstop service that makes sense for our region.”

The new year-round daily flight will depart from Pittsburgh at 5:30 p.m. and arrive in San Francisco at 8 p.m. The return flight will leave San Francisco at 8:40 a.m. and arrive in Pittsburgh at 4:35 p.m.

The second daily flight will leave Pittsburgh at 7:20 a.m. and arrive in San Francisco at 9:50 a.m. The return flight will be overnight.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.