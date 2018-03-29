Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh City Council to take 6 weeks to review PWSA restructuring

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 4:57 p.m.
Pittsburgh City Council Chambers
Doors Open Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh City Council Chambers

Updated 5 hours ago

Pittsburgh City Council will take six weeks to study a draft agreement for restructuring the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority's board of directors.

Council members Wednesday postponed a vote on the agreement, saying they wanted time to discuss it internally and with the Mayor's Office.

“We just got the agreement last week,” said Councilman Corey O'Connor of Swisshelm Park. “We're going to take time to make sure it's thorough, more or less talking to members and working with the mayor's office to resolve any issues.”

He said council would schedule a public hearing on the agreement.

Mayor Bill Peduto last year empaneled a committee to recommend solutions to PWSA's chronic problems, including lead contamination in drinking water, water main breaks, billing errors and overwhelming debt.

Pittsburgh hired Maryland-based Infrastructure Management Group Inc. for about $900,000 to study PWSA operations and present its findings to the committee.

The committee has recommended that PWSA remain a city-owned asset and that the city should replace its board with new directors independent of government. The mayor now appoints all board members.

“While PWSA made important strides towards improvement in the past year, with over $800 million in debt and $2 billion needed for capital investments ... PWSA remains in a very fragile state,” Michelle Naccarati-Chapkis, a committee member, told council Wednesday. “We are asking city council to ensure that future PWSA boards are solely committed to ensuring the effective governance of PWSA without divided loyalties or political interference.”

The agreement calls on the mayor to appoint a five-member board of nominators subject to council confirmation that would serve staggered, five-year terms and elect and oversee a nine-member board of directors.

Directors would serve staggered three-year terms and be subject to council confirmation.

The agreement calls for the board of nominators to develop a system of metrics for evaluating the board of directors each year. Nominators would have power to remove a director by a vote of at least four members.

Council would be authorized to remove a nominating board member with a vote of at least seven members and approval of the mayor.

The agreement would prohibit any employee of the city or Allegheny County to be members of either board.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

