Shaler man died of wounds from North Side shooting, investigators say
Updated 7 hours ago
A Shaler man's shooting last summer in Spring Hill is being investigated as a homicide, following a ruling by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday.
Christopher Scott Durkin, 37, was shot along Rhine Street in Pittsburgh on Aug. 7, 2017, said Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs. He died at a home in Shaler on Nov. 21.
After an autopsy and investigation, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Thursday that Durkin died of sepsis as a result of a stomach wound he suffered in the shooting, and ruled his death a homicide.
Police at the time said Durkin was found in the entrance of an apartment building with a gunshot wound to his back, and could only describe the suspect as a black male with short black hair, wearing all-black clothing. Detectives from the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crimes Unit are investigating.
