Detroit man already behind bars accused of robbing North Fayette jewelry store

A grand jury has accused an already imprisoned Detroit man of robbing a North Fayette jewelry store in 2015, federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh announced Thursday.

Lonnie James Moton, 27, has been indicted for allegedly robbing the Jared, The Galleria of Jewelry store at The Pointe at North Fayette shopping complex in North Fayette Township on Oct. 23, 2015, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.

Officials did not disclose further details about the robbery nor the value of what may have been stolen.

The federal grand jury returned its indictment Wednesday.

Moton already is serving a sentence in the federal prison in McKean County for two prior robbery convictions, Brady said.

If convicted of the latest robbery charge, Moton faces up to an additional 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shaun E. Sweeney is prosecuting the case with help from the FBI and North Fayette police.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.