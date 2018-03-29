Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Ohio man gets home detention, probation for disrupting flight out of Pittsburgh

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 6:06 p.m.
In this file photo from July 2015, a plane comes in for a landing at Greater Pittsburgh International Airport.
Tribune-Review
Updated 7 hours ago

A federal judge in Pittsburgh has sentenced an Ohio man to four months of home detention for causing a disturbance on a plane departing Pittsburgh in 2016.

Dwight D. Allen, 56, of University Heights, Ohio also faces three years of probation for pleading guilty Thursday to interfering with the duties of a flight crew, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.

On Dec. 17, 2016, a Delta plane headed from Pittsburgh to Columbus, Ohio was about to depart from Pittsburgh International Airport when the incident happened.

Allen refused to follow the instructions of the flight crew to remain seated, prompting flight attendants and passengers to work together to restrain him physically, according to federal prosecutors.

The plane returned to the gate “due to the defendant's aggressive behavior,” Brady said.

U.S. Judge Nora Barry Fischer imposed the sentence of probation and home detention rather than prison time.

Allen's public defender, Thomas Livingston, did not return a request for comment late Thursday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul E. Hull prosecuted the case with help from the FBI and Allegheny County Police.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

