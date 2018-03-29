Pittsburgh closes Forward Avenue between Squirrel Hill, Swisshelm Park because of landslide concerns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh on Thursday closed a section of Forward Avenue — a major route for commuters and school buses between Squirrel Hill and Swisshelm Park — indefinitely because of landslide concerns.

Councilman Corey O'Connor of Swisshelm said a geotechnical study of the slide area indicated unstable ground. The Department of Permits Licenses and Inspections chose to preemptively close the street as a safety measure, he said.

Pittsburgh closed the street at least twice in recent weeks because of rock slides and installed concrete barriers along the stretch. O'Connor said city officials fear the barriers would not be able to withstand a slide with heavy rain expected over the coming weekend.

He said the city will be meeting with private property owners over the next week to work out a remedy.

The Mayor's Office cautioned motorists to abide by barriers that will be placed across the street.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer.