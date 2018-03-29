Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

High water likely to close Mon Wharf Friday

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 11:15 p.m.
The Mon Wharf parking area with water, 2013.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
The Mon Wharf parking area with water, 2013.

Updated 5 hours ago

The National Weather Service updated a flood advisory Thursday evening for rising water levels of the Monongahela River at the Mon Wharf, which is expected to be closed Friday.

The water level was at 18 feet Thursday evening, which is flood stage for the Mon Wharf.

The river is not expected to crest until late Friday, according to Pat Herald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon.

Although the region has been soggy for several days, it's the snow melt that is causing local waterways to swell, according to Herald.

The rain will stop Friday when a cold front arrives, chilling out the region with temperatures that will only top the low 40s.

The weekend will start on the cold side, but a high temperature is forecast in the low 50s Saturday with a chance of rain, then a high in the low 40s Sunday.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me