High water likely to close Mon Wharf Friday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The National Weather Service updated a flood advisory Thursday evening for rising water levels of the Monongahela River at the Mon Wharf, which is expected to be closed Friday.

The water level was at 18 feet Thursday evening, which is flood stage for the Mon Wharf.

The river is not expected to crest until late Friday, according to Pat Herald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon.

Although the region has been soggy for several days, it's the snow melt that is causing local waterways to swell, according to Herald.

The rain will stop Friday when a cold front arrives, chilling out the region with temperatures that will only top the low 40s.

The weekend will start on the cold side, but a high temperature is forecast in the low 50s Saturday with a chance of rain, then a high in the low 40s Sunday.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.